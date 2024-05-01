I’m being fought for working with RAILA ODINGA – Corrupt SAKAJA portrays his incompetence again





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has continued to show his incompetence after claiming that he is being fought for working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Since his election as city governor two years ago, Sakaja's only legacy is corruption, mismanagement of public funds, and bureaucracy at City Hall.

The governor, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party, has already been abandoned by those who campaigned for him, accusing him of enriching himself instead of improving the lives of Nairobians.

UDA leaders last week voiced grave concerns over the state of leadership in Nairobi, calling for urgent investigations into what they claimed and described as rampant mismanagement and incompetence at City Hall.

"The dream sold during the campaigns, of "a city of order and dignity, hope and opportunity for all", has turned into the nightmare that Nairobi is becoming," said John Kiarie, Dagoretti South MP.

However, in his defense, Sakaja said he is being fought for working with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

“I am being fought for working with Raila Odinga,” Sakaja told a local daily.

