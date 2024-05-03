3 KDF soldiers arrested for stealing a phone and fighting with police officers after refusing to pay Sh 4250 alcohol bill.





Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Three Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) officers have been arrested for stealing a phone and refusing to pay a bar bill of Sh 4250.

The three were arrested at West Joe Bar and Restaurant in Kakamega County after they refused to pay the bill and beat some law enforcement officers from Musoli Police Station.

The bar manager reported that the three officers went into the bar for an evening of unwinding on Sunday, April 28.

The trio allegedly refused to pay a bill of Sh 4,250 after being served drinks and stole a phone before storming out of the bar.

"It was reported by the manager of West Joe Bar and Restaurant that the persons refused to pay, and while walking out of the bar, they stole the reporter's phone, a Tecno," the police report reads.

The manager followed them outside the bar, but instead, they beat him up, attracting the attention of the public and police officers.

"The reporter followed the three outside the bar, where they turned against him and started beating him with fists and kicks.

"The commotion attracted members of the public and police officers who were on foot patrol within the Musoli Centre," the report stated.

Officers from Musoli Police Station, which is located 500 meters away, responded to the commotion, and the drunk officers fought them as well, raining on them with kicks and fists.

The offenders were, however, subdued before being arrested and placed in custody, where they equally caused commotion by damaging the cell's steel door.

"The three also attacked the police officers with kicks and fists but were subdued and arrested.

"They were placed in custody while very violent and drunk. They also maliciously damaged the cell's steel door,”

The three refused to give their names and particulars but are suspected to be KDF officers," the report added.

They will be charged with the offences of assaulting police officers and malicious damage to property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST