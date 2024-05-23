Teen faces 60 years in prison after setting fire to wrong home over stolen iPhone, killing 5 members of Senegalese family



Thursday, May 23, 2024 - A teen in Colorado, US, faces up to 60 years in prison for killing an innocent family of five by setting fire to the wrong home in a barbaric revenge plot over his stolen iPhone.

Kevin Bui, now 20, pleaded guilty last week to igniting the late-night blaze in a Denver neighborhood in August 2020 after using the “Find my iPhone” app to track his stolen phone to the general area.

Bui, who was 16 years old at the time, was portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of three friends who plotted the inferno that incinerated the Senegalese family, including two baby girls

Djibril Diol, 29, Adja Diol, 23, and their 22-month-old daughter, Khadija Diol, as well as their relative Hassan Diol, 25, and her 6-month-old daughter, Hawa Beye, were all killed in the blaze.

Three other people broke bones while escaping by jumping from the second floor of the home in the middle of the night.

The teens were arrested about five months after the blaze.

Dillon Siebert, who was 14 at the time, was sentenced last year to three years in juvenile detention and seven years in a state prison program for young inmates after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Gavin Seymour, 19, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in March after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder

Bui, who was prosecuted as an adult, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in a plea deal that proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison — 30 years for each count.

Sixty other charges Bui had faced, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson and burglary, were dropped by prosecutors under the deal.

He is set to be sentenced on July 2.