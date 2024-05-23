McDonald's employee caught drying dirty mop under fry station's heat lamp







Thursday, May 23, 2024 - An employee of McDonald's at Booval location, a suburb of Brisbane in Australia has been captured on video drying a wet mop underneath the fry station's heat lamp shortly after she was done mopping the floor.

In the video a horrified customer captured, the employee did not try to hide her stomach-churning drying method. She did it in plain view of customers.

Debbie Barakat, the customer who filmed it all, told Yahoo! News Australia that she was standing around waiting for her order when she heard a fellow staff member tell her, "I don't think you should be doing that as it could be a safety issue as it can catch on fire."





She said she also saw other employees working around the employee reaching over her mop-drying to grab fries to complete their orders.

However, a McDonald's Australia spokesperson said they take food safety seriously and have addressed the restaurant directly. They've also conducted thorough retraining for all employees on McDonald's sanitization, hygiene and food safety procedures.