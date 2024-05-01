Supermodel TYRA BANKS reveals she had her first alcoholic drink to celebrate her 50th birthday

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Supermodel and TV personality, Tyra Banks has revealed that she had her first alcoholic drink to celebrate her 50th birthday.
In an interview with People, the model said she wanted to
try new things and also wanted to be her most authentic self as she
celebrated her big milestone birthday which was in December.
She said she spent her special day enjoying a seaplane
adventure with her mom and best friend in Australia, where they enjoyed a meal
and an alcoholic beverage.
Describing how she felt, Tyra said the booze left her
underwhelmed. She added “It wasn’t worth it. I was like, ‘This is nasty!’”
Tyra famously has chosen to live a sober lifestyle, having
previously avoided drugs and alcohol throughout her career and even now at age
50, it seems she's continuing on that path.
Now, Tyra did once say she tried a little taste of alcohol
when she was 12 but she hasn't touched a drop of it until now.
On what it feels like turning 50, she said;
“I thought I would have little glasses and just have a quilt
on my lap and watch soap operas all day. I was wrong. What my life is like now
is totally different than what I thought. I'm poppin'. I am not insecure about
myself. It feels real good.”
The American supermodel now lives in Australia, where she
works and lives with her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin and
son York Banks Asla, who she welcomed via surrogacy in 2016.
