Comedian MO'NIQUE calls OPRAH and TYLER PERRY 'coon motherF*****s' in wild rant







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Comedian Mo'Nique has again taken a swipe at billionaire media personality Oprah Winfrey and filmmaker Tyler Perry, reigniting her years-long feud with them.

The comedian who hit the stage during Katt Williams' latest stop, used some racially-charged language that questions their blackness, while also claiming they are "coon motherf*****s."

Before she got to that, she shouted, "F*** YOU OPRAH WINFREY, F*** YOU TYLER PERRY!!!" She also got the crowd to repeat this too, with a crude call-back.

While some audience members piled on, others seemed hesitant to go along, prompting Mo'Nique to call out an Oprah fan in the audience. She even encouraged the male attendee to bring Oprah "Back to Black" by having sex with her.

As the comedian continues on her rant, she facetiously declares her love for Oprah but proceeds to call her "simple-minded" and a "raggedy bitch" moments later.

Amid her jarring remarks, Mo'Nique states she will not apologize for anything said during the set, proceeding to question Oprah's relationship with Gayle King, suggesting they are romantically involved.

She said;

“I'm too motherf***ing old to be scared of this bitch. I'm too old to be intimidated by this bitch. I'm too old to hold the motherf***ing truth.”

Mo'Nique's longtime feud with Oprah and Tyler stems from her allegations they "blackballed" her in Hollywood, this was after Mo'Nique refused to do certain press events for the 2009 film, "Precious," which they produced.

The comedian has bashed Oprah and Tyler on several occasions over the years, repeatedly accusing the 2 stars of trying to torpedo her career, a drum she's been beaten repeatedly, and at every opportunity available.

Mo'Nique recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, claiming she has a recording of Tyler admitting to bad-mouthing her, a claim the filmmaker vehemently denied. This feud is 15 years and counting, and it's still going strong, even now.