Suicide note of the lady who threw herself into River Nyamindi with her daughter strapped on her back emerges - This is heartbreaking (READ).





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Maureen Wangui, the 29-year-old lady who threw herself into River Nyamindi in Kirinyaga County with her daughter strapped on her back left a suicide note revealing why she committed the act.

In the heartbreaking suicide note, Maureen hinted that she was battling depression and facing rejection from her own family.

The deceased lady said that if she committed suicide and left her 5-year-old daughter behind, the innocent girl would be mistreated by her family.

It is for this reason that she decided to die together with her child.

“Sitaacha mtoto wangu akiteswa. Where I go I don’t know but I will go with you. If they did not show me love, my child trust me, they will have no for you,” part of the note read.

Maureen further said that if she had a little hope that there would be light at the end of the tunnel, she would hang on but depression took a toll on her, prompting her to end her life and that of her innocent child.

“If I had a little hope that there would be even a little light at the end of the tunnel, I would hung on. But let us give ourselves to the water,’’ she wrote.

She also asked for God's forgiveness and prayed that God would shower her with unconditional love once she dies.

Maureen jumped into River Nyamindi on Saturday with her five-year-old girl strapped to her back.

Her grandfather said she was washing clothes before she disappeared with her daughter after realizing that everybody had gone inside the house.

She had gone to visit her grandparents in Kirinyaga when the tragic incident happened.

She lived with her parents in Embu town.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.