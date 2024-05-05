RUTO has failed spectacularly as the health sector is set to collapse completely – See who is joining doctors on strike?





Monday, May 6, 2024 - Kenya’s healthcare sector is bound to collapse completely if the nurses’ union follows through on its threat.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to implement the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed in 2017, failure to which they will paralyze the health sector in the country.

According to KNUN Secretary-General Seth Panyako, the union will join doctors in the strike if the CBA is not implemented.

The union cited the government’s delay in implementation as the reason for its decision to take stern action.

Panyako stated that the government had also been changing its tune on employee engagements without informing the nurses' leaders, a move they are condemning.

Consequently, the leaders lamented that they were forced to relay the changes in their salaries to their members painting them in a bad light, having not been consulted by the government.

According to KNUN, different government institutions were also working in contradiction of each other and later disrupting the health sector.

“We have no trust in the government, it must work as a joined institution, it cannot work as a disjointed institution, the human body must work in unison, I am very much afraid that this government is letting us down,” stated Panyako.

The ultimatum comes at a time when doctors failed to sign an agreement that would see the striking medics return to work after a two-month strike.

In the growing stalemate between the government and the medics, the doctors declined to sign the agreement on Friday after a settlement on the payment of interns was not reached.

The Kenyan DAILY POST