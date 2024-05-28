SUDI makes a killing selling tickets to Eldoret revellers after lying to them he will bring DIAMOND PLATNUMZ during his club launch, only to turn up with SALAYSA after the club was full.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, duped revellers that he would bring Tanzanian music singer, Diamond Platnumz, to perform when he was launching his new multi-million club dubbed Timba XO in Eldoret last week.
Revellers turned up in
large numbers to watch Diamond perform, only to find out later that they had
been duped.
Tickers were being
sold at Ksh 2,000 per person.
Word has it that all
the tickets were sold during the hyped launch which was attended by hundreds of
revellers.
The controversial MP
turned up in the middle of the night in the company of Mumias East Member of
Parliament Peter Salasya after the club was packed to the brim.
Sudi, a former
makanga, is a well-known shady businessman.
He was a faceless Kenyan hustler before
the 2013 General Election.
Affluence
is now the norm for this son of a charcoal dealer who has since been nicknamed
the ‘Sonko of Eldoret.’
He rolls in money, power, and all the controversies that come with wielding both.
The
