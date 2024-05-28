SUDI makes a killing selling tickets to Eldoret revellers after lying to them he will bring DIAMOND PLATNUMZ during his club launch, only to turn up with SALAYSA after the club was full.





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, duped revellers that he would bring Tanzanian music singer, Diamond Platnumz, to perform when he was launching his new multi-million club dubbed Timba XO in Eldoret last week.

Revellers turned up in large numbers to watch Diamond perform, only to find out later that they had been duped.

Tickers were being sold at Ksh 2,000 per person.

Word has it that all the tickets were sold during the hyped launch which was attended by hundreds of revellers.

The controversial MP turned up in the middle of the night in the company of Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya after the club was packed to the brim.

Sudi, a former makanga, is a well-known shady businessman.

He was a faceless Kenyan hustler before the 2013 General Election.

Affluence is now the norm for this son of a charcoal dealer who has since been nicknamed the ‘Sonko of Eldoret.’

He rolls in money, power, and all the controversies that come with wielding both.









