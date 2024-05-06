Students arrive for prom in helicopters and expensive cars (VIDEO)



Monday, May 6, 2024 - A video has gone viral showing the moment students arrived in style for their senior prom.

The video recorded at Elite High School in Entebbe, Uganda, showed students dressed to the nines in expensive couture, well-laid hair, and flawless make-up.

Many of them arrived in expensive cars like Mercedes G-wagons.

One student arrived with her date in a helicopter.

