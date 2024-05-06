Mum made son, 3, say ‘goodbye to Daddy’ on camera before shooting him dead in murder-suicide a day before custody hearing







Monday, May 6, 2024 - A Texas mom told her 3-year-old son to “say goodbye to Daddy” on camera just moments before she shot the boy in a ditch and then killed herself a day before she was due in court for a custody hearing with her ex-husband, cops said.

Savannah Kriger, 32, and her son Kaiden were found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads at a San Antonio park back on March 19.

Authorities have spent weeks piecing together their harrowing final hours as they probed the murder-suicide.

In the hours before the killings, authorities said Kriger shot at her old wedding photos, trashed her ex-husband’s home and taunted him with a slew of FaceTime videos and texts warning him, “You won’t have anything at all by the end of the day.”





The grim ordeal started to unfold when Kriger left work the afternoon of March 18 and headed straight to her ex’s home while he was at work, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

After damaging the ex’s furniture and some personal items, the mother drove to her own home, where cops later found her wedding dress and portraits laid out on the bed.

“We believe that she fired two shots into her wedding portraits,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Kriger subsequently picked her son up from daycare and then started inundating Kaiden’s father with the harrowing messages, authorities said.

“You don’t have anything to go home to now. You really don’t,” Kriger said on one FaceTime call.”



You won’t have anything at all at the end of the day.”

The final text to her ex read, “Say goodbye to your son.”

A 21-second video recovered from her phone showed Kriger and her son sitting in the ditch in the park where their bodies would later be discovered.

In the clip, authorities said the mom told her son to “say goodbye to Daddy” before she apologized to the boy that his father wasn’t there and then kissed him.





Her phone records show she then looked up videos of children’s cartoons on her phone while they were still sitting in the ditch, according to authorities.

Kriger had filed for a divorce and a temporary restraining order against her ex on March 7, MySA reported.

The former couple were due in court on March 19 — the day the bodies were discovered — for a custody hearing.