Struggling TV girl, BETTY KYALLO, among the tenants who have not paid rent for a year as Magic Business Centre Mall where she launched her business last year is repossessed





Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Magic Business Center Mall in Nairobi Central Business District has been repossessed due to accumulated rent arrears.

It is reported that tenants, including TV anchor Betty Kyallo, have not been paying rent for a year.

Betty launched her business at the mall last year.

She was also used to hype the mall as a brand influencer.

However, most of the businesses in the mall have been struggling, prompting the business owners to default on rent.

The landlord claims tenants owe him a staggering Ksh 90 million in rent arrears.

As a result, the landlord exercised rights under Section 75 of the Land Act to re-enter the premises, effectively forfeiting the lease and securing the property.

Cleaners and security guards have been kicked out with no pay for five months.

Most of the businesses in the Nairobi Central Business District are struggling due to over-taxation and the sluggish economy.



















