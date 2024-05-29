Stop taking Kenyans for fools; you are just fighting for access to gov’t business opportunities – KHALWALE now tells GACHAGUA and the restive Mt. Kenya





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 – Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwalwe has given his two cents on the ongoing fights among Mt. Kenya leaders.

In a statement, Khalwale said that the fight between political leaders from the Mt Kenya region is for their own personal gains.

He argued that Mt Kenya leaders are not fighting for what they have made Kenyans to believe.

According to Khalwale, leaders from the vote-rich region are fighting for access to government business opportunities.

"Forget what these guys want Kenyans to believe. Their fight is nothing but pure scramble for access to government business opportunities," Khalwale said.

On Monday, Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri pointed out that Mt Kenya has a unique opportunity to push for development projects due to the number of high-ranking officials from the region in the government.

Kiunjuri criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his recent utterances, arguing that the DP should stop airing grievances publicly since he has the authority to advocate for Mt Kenya’s share of national resources through appropriate government channels.

He questioned the need for public outcry when he possessed the power to initiate meaningful change through official channels.

Kiunjuri urged for a constructive promotion of the debate on the "One Man, One Vote, One Shilling" formula, ensuring it does not alienate Mt Kenya from other regions.

He called on Mount Kenya leaders to forge a unity of purpose for the sake of growth and development of the region, which Khalwale believes is just a scapegoat.

DP Gachagua has been calling Mt Kenya leaders to unite, accusing a section of political leaders from Rift Valley of interfering with the politics of the mountain.

