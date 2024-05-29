BIDEN has started ‘misusing’ RUTO after his visit to the US as he picks Kenya for another dangerous mission after Haiti – Look!





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 – President William Ruto may have made a deal with the devil in the name of the United States of America.

After picking Kenya to lead the peace-keeping mission in the war-torn and gang-riddled Haiti that sparked uproar among Kenyans, the U.S. has picked Kenya for yet another dangerous mission.

The U.S. and European Union picked Kenya to deal with Houthi rebels despite not provoking Kenya.

Kenya will now join Seychelles to prosecute maritime suspects along the Indian Ocean.

This is after several countries raised alarm over threats posed by Houthis rebels in Yemen and Somali-based pirates.

According to the EU Naval Force, Kenya will join the war in assisting to handle the suspects due to the surge in the cases along the Coast threatening trade ties between many countries.

Spanish ambassador to Kenya, Christina Diaz stated that the attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels are a major cause of concern that need to be addressed promptly.

Her sentiments were echoed by Italian ambassador to Kenya Roberto Natali who reaffirmed that the Houthi rebels have staged numerous attacks in the past three months, resulting in the rerouting of vessels along the Indian Ocean to a longer route through the Cape.

Houthi rebels have caused devastating chaos in Yemen by seizing the northern part of the country, launching over 30 attacks on ships operating the Red Sea.

Armed forces from the United States, and the United Kingdom have received support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands to fight against the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This has been through the deployment of strikes against the Houthi-controlled areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST