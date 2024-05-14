HARRY and MEGHAN's Archewell Foundation ordered to cease charity work after being found 'delinquent'







Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - The charity founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, has been found delinquent in California over unpaid fees.

This means that Archewell Foundation cannot raise money because the state has determined the foundation has not paid its annual registration fees or submitted an annual report.

A source close to Archewell told NBC News that the group’s initial check was lost in the mail but payment has been resubmitted.

The issue is expected to be resolved within days, the source said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a notice of delinquency to Archewell Foundation this month, noting that the organization's renewal information was incomplete.

State records show the foundation's last renewal was May 2023 and has officially been marked "delinquent," meaning the charity cannot raise money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in Nigeria bringing attention to causes they have long supported, including wounded veterans.