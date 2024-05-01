Stop dragging me behind! RUTO now tells AG JUSTIN MUTURI to his face as he laments over his incompetence







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 – President William Ruto has accused Attorney General Justin Muturi of dragging his government behind.

Speaking at the launch of the Annual Supplement of the Law of Kenya report at State House Nairobi, Ruto disclosed that his administration has allocated resources to the Attorney General’s Office to accelerate the digitization process since he has been lagging behind.

"I have reached an agreement with the Attorney General (Justin Muturi) that one of his primary tasks is to digitize all systems within the Attorney General's office.

"We have ensured funding in the budget to ensure that the office and its operations are digitally integrated," stated President Ruto.

"In fact, the Attorney General's office is lagging behind, dragging everyone else along,” Ruto remarked.

Nonetheless, Ruto has praised the incorporation of Kenya Kwanza's priorities into the 24th Annual Supplement of the Law of Kenya, a comprehensive review of the country's laws.

The government’s digitization agenda aims to automate critical processes and make at least 80 per cent of services available online.

Consequently, the 24th Annual Supplement will be accessible in digital format.

“This edition also features a body of laws that have been aligned with the bottom-up economic transformation agenda, anchoring our ambitious vision for national development on a sound legal basis,” he stated.

The President acknowledged the significance of the Annual Supplement, noting that the review of laws enabled them to address emerging issues.

"As a nation, we are undergoing significant transformation to achieve prosperity within a generation. Therefore, it is crucial that our laws reflect our nation's dynamism. As our society evolves, so must our laws," the President emphasised.

The 24th Annual Supplement of the Laws of Kenya is a publication compiled by the Attorney General, containing revised editions of the laws from 1995 to 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST