I love you and It’s till infinity! - DAVIDO professes love for his wife, CHIOMA, as he continues to celebrate her on her birthday







Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Singer, Davido, has taken to social media to pledge his love for his wife, Chioma, who turned a year older yesterday April 30.

Posting photos from their birthday getaway in Jamaica, Davido wrote;

‘Happy birthday to my Queen !!! Your strength and grace lift me every day! Thank you for always being my rock and helping me shut out all the noise with your love. Heres to more joy, laughter, and sweeeet music in our lives. I love you and It’s till infinity!!! #ChiomaDay’