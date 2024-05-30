Singer SHANIA TWAIN says she has no hate towards ex-husband who had an affair with her friend







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Singer Shania Twain has said that she holds no grudge against her ex-husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange, who cheated on her with her close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Speaking on the "Great Company with Jamie Laing" podcast, the singer said she felt quite sad for Robert because his affair ended their 15-year marriage in 2008. She further stated that it is all his mistake and his baggage to carry for life, not hers.

The singer said;

"I'm sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with. And I don't know what that is, but it's not ... That's not my weight."

Shania also said that when it comes to people like Mutt, she believes in letting go and understanding why they messed up.

Shania's ability to move on might have come with a side of revenge. After Mutt and Marie-Anne's affair, Shania leaned on Marie-Anne's then-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, for support and, of course they tied the knot in 2011 and are still going strong.

Shania's previously credited her new husband for keeping a much cooler head about their exes' affair than she did.