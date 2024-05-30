Brother, 23, kills and dismembers pregnant elder sister, 30, in anger because pregnancy meant she was 'no longer innocent'







Thursday, May 30, 2024 - A man dismembered his pregnant sister because he was angry she was “no longer innocent".

Jack Joseph Ball, 23, of Farmington in Minnesota, was busted after dumping body parts on a neighbor’s doorstep, according to authorities.

He was charged Tuesday, May 28, with two counts of murder for killing his married sister Bethany Israel, 30, and her unborn child, who was about 18 weeks, Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keenan said.

He was arrested last Thursday, May 23, in a neighbor’s yard after he was spotted on a Ring cam dumping dismembered body parts on the front step and around the yard, according to a criminal complaint.

Ball slashed his own throat and was “covered in blood on his head, shirt, arms, legs and pants,” according to the document. A bloody saw, hatchet and knives were found in his home.





Investigators also found “several journals”, including one in which he wrote about being “angry” his sister “was pregnant and ‘no longer innocent,'” the complaint stated.

“The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and horrific — words can’t describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation,” Keena said.

The brother and sister had earlier had dinner, before the alarm was raised by Israel’s mom who was worried that she had not come home, the affidavit said.

The mom had gone to Ball’s home, and he “tore out of there,” the affidavit said.

Inside the home, police found a large pool of blood in the kitchen along with a “bloody saw, hatchet, and large, bloody, knives,” that were likely used to dismember Israel.





He was finally traced after a neighbor called 911 to report someone dumping body parts on the front steps, authorities said.

Ball had slashed his own throat, but survived, authorities said.

He made his first court appearance Tuesday, May 28, where his bail has been set for $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions.

When he is medically cleared, he will be transferred to the Dakota County Jail as he awaits his next hearing on June 10.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Israel’s husband, Josh, and her family following her death, raising more than $28,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, May 29.