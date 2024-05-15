Singer OLIVIA RODRIGO suffers a wardrobe malfunction as her top pops off during concert







Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Singer Olivia Rodrigo suffered a major wardrobe malfunction during her recent concert in the U.K.

As the Driver's License singer performed in front of thousands of fans in London on Tuesday night, her leather crop top popped out.

The 21-year-old quickly put her hand in front of her chest to prevent the garment from falling off her shoulders, before signalling to one of her backup dancers to help. Her dancer quickly fixed her top and she quipped: “This is f**king embarrassing woohoo!”





Tuesday's show was her first show out of four in London during her Guts tour; she is set to perform also on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. She toured the United States until she flew to Europe for a show in Dublin, Ireland on April 30.

The star will continue her US and Canada tour this summer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 19 and will conclude in Los Angeles, California on August 17. She will then travel to Thailand, South Korea, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia.