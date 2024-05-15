I will spend all my money on her - BETTY KYALLO’s 21-year-old boyfriend tells haters and claims the Ksh 600K he used to buy her a TV is peanuts to him.





Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Betty Kyallo’s 21-year-old boyfriend has taken to his Instagram stories to address haters after Netizens trolled him for falling in love with an older woman.

The young man noted that single mothers need mature and responsible men to step up for them, something that he is doing perfectly.

“Single mothers don’t need boys. They need men who step up. Hate and jealousy is a mix of the ecosystem,’’ he wrote.

He further said that he will spend all his millions on Betty Kyallo, adding that the money he used to buy her a TV on Mother’s Day is peanuts to him.

He reportedly spent Ksh 600,000 on the TV.

“Buying my wife a Ksh 600,000 TV which is literally child’s play to me has triggered all this hate from the space. Kindly watch her space,” he wrote.

Betty Kyallo confirmed in a recent interview that she is off the market.

Below are posts of her boyfriend’s Instagram stories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.