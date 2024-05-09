Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A couple who met as kids recreated on their wedding day a dance they both did when they were kids.
A throwback video shows a boy and a girl dancing together at
a party.
The boy and girl grew to become a couple and they actually
got married.
On their wedding day, they are seen recreating the dance
they did as kids.
The video of them dancing as kids was shared online
alongside one of them dancing on their wedding day, and both videos have gone
viral.
See below.
Side-by-side video shows couple dancing on their wedding day alongside throwback video of them dancing together as kids pic.twitter.com/fEco9wB5wc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) May 9, 2024
