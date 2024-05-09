Serial engager who proposes to Christian women and dumps them just before wedding is called out by his victims

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A man who proposes to women and dumps them just before the wedding has been called out on X by his victims.
A woman named Efe Johnson took to X to reveal that her
fiance ended their engagement after they had done a formal introduction and
were about to get married.
She identified the man as ''Emmanuel Akpe'' and this opened
the floodgates.
Other X users revealed he was engaged to another woman just
a year prior. They alleged that he masquerades as a “Lover of God” and uses
this to get Christian women to accept his proposal only to dump them just
before the wedding.
See tweets calling him out below.
0 Comments