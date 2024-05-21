She had an affair with my manager - Renowned Ohangla music producer, WOUD FIBI, exposes his ex-wife after remarrying! Fear women.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Popular Ohangla music producer, Woud Fibi, has taken to social media to wash his ex-wife’s dirty linen in public after remarrying.
The talented music producer
revealed that infidelity was the main reason why his marriage with his ex-wife
Nikita crumbled.
Nikita would allegedly cheat on
him with multiple men, including his manager.
Woud Fibi decided to divorce his
cheating wife after he found out that she was having an affair with his
manager.
He was so heartbroken that he
decided to quit music.
He claims that his ex-wife has not moved on after the divorce, further accusing her of dating an Ohangla artist who is young enough to be her son.
Woud Fibi has since remarried
after parting ways with Nikita.
He gushed over his newly-wed wife
moments after attacking his ex-wife.
“There is that woman that comes into your life
to build you, help you accomplish your dreams and help you establish your
vision, she is not easy to come by, she is loyal and respects you.
“ She believes in you having the peace of mind you need to lead the home. Such a woman is not easy to find,” he wrote.
Below are photos of Woud Fibi’s
ex-wife.
