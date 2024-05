Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila is trending after an alleged photo of her swapping saliva with an unidentified man was widely shared on different social media platforms.

While Esther has not come out to clear the air on the trending photo, it has already attracted a lot of discussions on social media.

The 52-year-old woman reportedly has an appetite for younger men.

See the photo.









The Kenyan DAILY POST