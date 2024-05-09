This is what MIGUNA MIGUNA has said about the looming impeachment of Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI

Linturi is linked to cartels that shipped fake fertilizer to Kenya and it was distributed to
farmers through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).
The CS is
currently facing an impeachment motion brought by Bumula MP, Jack Wamboka.
Reacting to
the motion, Miguna Miguna in his X stated that Linturi is a looter of public
money and he shouldn’t only be impeached but also charged for
presiding over the worst and inhumane criminal sabotage of our farmers, food
security, and stability since 1963.
“Mr. Mithika Linturi should not just be impeached; he should
also be charged for presiding over the worst and inhumane CRIMINAL SABOTAGE of
our farmers, food security, and stability since 1963. Kenyans won’t accept
another cover-up of a looter,” Miguna stated.
