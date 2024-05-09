This is what MIGUNA MIGUNA has said about the looming impeachment of Agriculture CS MITHIKA LINTURI





Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has shared his thoughts about the looming impeachment of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi over the multi-billion fake fertiliser scandal.

Linturi is linked to cartels that shipped fake fertilizer to Kenya and it was distributed to farmers through the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The CS is currently facing an impeachment motion brought by Bumula MP, Jack Wamboka.

Reacting to the motion, Miguna Miguna in his X stated that Linturi is a looter of public money and he shouldn’t only be impeached but also charged for presiding over the worst and inhumane criminal sabotage of our farmers, food security, and stability since 1963.

“Mr. Mithika Linturi should not just be impeached; he should also be charged for presiding over the worst and inhumane CRIMINAL SABOTAGE of our farmers, food security, and stability since 1963. Kenyans won’t accept another cover-up of a looter,” Miguna stated.

