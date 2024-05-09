Inappropriate or not? Video of female students loosening a male teacher's braids in class sparks backlash







Thursday, May 9, 2024 - A video shared online by a male teacher has sparked backlash and led to a debate.

The science teacher, who goes by @thilluminator on social media, took to Instagram and TikTok to share a video of his students unbraiding his hair.

He was at his desk, working on a laptop, while at least 4 girls surrounded him, taking down his braids.

He wrote in the caption:

“Students don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. Teaching is a work of heart. Comment your thoughts.”

Well, the comments were not exactly favourable. Many questioned why female students are unbraiding his hair, and in school of all places.

The video went viral on X as people shared it alongside their opinions.

Most people insisted it was inappropriate while very few people defended the teacher.

Watch below.