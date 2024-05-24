See what JOE BIDEN and JILL BIDEN did to RUTO after realising he is saved and not a liquor slave like UHURU





Friday, May 24, 2024 - United States President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, had done a lot of homework on how to entertain Kenya President William Ruto and his wife, Rachael Ruto, judging by how they were treated when they arrived at the White House for a dinner on Thursday.

Unlike other visiting Presidents who are always entertained by American secular music, Biden and Jill went ahead and hired gospel artists to entertain Keny's First Family.

American gospel band Haword's Gospel Choir and three-time Grammy award winner Brad Paisley were hired to perform at the dinner.

Ruto, a firm believer in Christianity, enjoyed the melodies from the performances carefully selected by his host.

According to Debris Bernard, the former social secretary of former president Barack Obama, during an interview with CNN, the entertainment is chosen according to the guests' preferences and later aligned to suit the rest of the guests.

Other top guests at the dinner included former US President Bill Clinton and his, wife Hillary Clinton, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Hunter Biden, Melinda Gates, and Lester Holt.

Also in attendance were Michael McCaul, a Republican representative, Carol Mosley Braun, Sheryl Sandberg, and Sean Penn.

