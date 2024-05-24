Monogamy doesn't work - Afrobeat singer, SEUN KUTI, says







Friday, May 24, 2024 - Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, is of the opinion that monogamy doesn't work.

Seun who is married to Yetunde, shared this thought while appearing on a podcast recently.

In his words;

‘Monogamy doesn't work.’

‘As a powerful man, you must have the support of numerous powerful goddesses.’

‘Women are in your life because the ancestors want to put them there.’

‘You share with them as you share with your wife.’

‘People only know of Fela's 27 wives, they don't know of his over 100 girlfriends that live with us in the house’

Seun and Yetunde were friends for 16 years before they tied the knot in October 2020.

They have a daughter together.