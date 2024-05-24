Has RUTO sent his man OSCAR SUDI to beg GACHAGUA not to walk out of Kenya Kwanza Alliance? – (PHOTO)





Friday, May 24, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi have met Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua amid a bitter fallout between the second-in-command and his boss, President William Ruto.

Gachagua has added credence to the fall-out reports after he called on his former boss-turned-foe, retired president Uhuru Kenyatta, to join him in unifying Mt Kenya.

His close allies from Mt Kenya have also claimed that the president and his handlers have been mistreating the DP.

Amidst the uncertainty within the ruling party, a photo has emerged of the DP and Sudi, who is a confidante of the President.

The image might quell uneasiness in some quarters with the ruling party due to Sudi's close ties with the father of the nation.

Here is a photo of Rigathi Gachagua and Sudi posing on Friday.





