A woman who has been impersonating EACC detectives and pocketed millions of shillings arrested while trying to extort money from a Senior Government Official.





Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Following investigations into complaints from the public, EACC has arrested one Ezely Omwoyo, a suspected serial fraudster who has reportedly pocketed millions of shillings by coning Government officials, contractors, suppliers and members of the public while pretending to be an EACC Lawyer and Investigator, with ability to terminate graft cases, at any stage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the conwoman dupes her victims into believing that she is handling sensitive corruption files that incriminate them and that they could be arrested anytime unless they bribe their way out of trouble.

The conwoman was arrested on Thursday after attempting to extort money from a senior Government Official, whom she had summoned to appear before her at EACC Integrity Centre Offices.

Before he arrived at EACC, Omwoyo ordered the complainant to first meet her at the Nairobi Public Service Club. At this point, the complainant notified EACC and an operation was mounted leading to the arrest of the suspect at Nairobi Public Service Club while in the process of negotiating for a bribe.

She was held at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station until yesterday, Friday, when she was processed. She faces charges of impersonating an EACC investigator contrary to Section 34(1) as read with Section 34(2) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes, Act.









