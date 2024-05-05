A woman who has been impersonating EACC detectives and pocketed millions of shillings arrested while trying to extort money from a Senior Government Official.

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Following investigations into complaints from the public, EACC has arrested one Ezely Omwoyo, a suspected serial fraudster who has reportedly pocketed millions of shillings by coning Government officials, contractors, suppliers and members of the public while pretending to be an EACC Lawyer and Investigator, with ability to terminate graft cases, at any stage.
Preliminary
investigations revealed that the conwoman dupes her victims into believing that
she is handling sensitive corruption files that incriminate them and that they
could be arrested anytime unless they bribe their way out of trouble.
The
conwoman was arrested on Thursday after attempting to extort money from a
senior Government Official, whom she had summoned to appear before her at EACC
Integrity Centre Offices.
Before
he arrived at EACC, Omwoyo ordered the complainant to first meet her at the
Nairobi Public Service Club. At this point, the complainant notified EACC and
an operation was mounted leading to the arrest of the suspect at Nairobi Public
Service Club while in the process of negotiating for a bribe.
She was held at EACC Integrity Centre Police Station until yesterday, Friday, when she was processed. She faces charges of impersonating an EACC investigator contrary to Section 34(1) as read with Section 34(2) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes, Act.
The
