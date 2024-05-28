See how muguka was being sneaked into Mombasa in ‘mitungis’ after the ban - Wakenya ni wajanja (VIDEO).





Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Cunning traders had devised new ways of sneaking muguka into Mombasa County after Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir banned it.

A video shared on X shows muguka which was seized by law enforcers being transported in ‘mitungis’.

The banned substance was carefully stashed in several ‘mitungis’ and transported in a vehicle.

However, President Ruto has said the ban imposed on muguka in Kilifi and Mombasa counties is null and void.

The President said muguka is a scheduled crop in accordance with the Crops Act 2013 and the Miraa Regulations 2023.

“With muguka having been recognised by national legislation, any other laws or orders that contradict national legislation is null and void,” Ruto said in a dispatch from State House.

Having been passed by parliament, Ruto said the regulations obligate the government to allocate funds for its farming, licensing, promotion, regulation, transportation, aggregation, selling, marketing, and export of the crop.

The president made the remarks after meeting leaders from Embu County led by Governor Cecily Mbarire, MPs, and all MCAs.

See how the muguka was being transported to Mombasa before President Ruto declared the ban null and void.

See how Muguka is now entering in Mombasa.

Nobody can stop Muguka! pic.twitter.com/F0Be56kaur — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) May 28, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.