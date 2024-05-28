See how muguka was being sneaked into Mombasa in ‘mitungis’ after the ban - Wakenya ni wajanja (VIDEO).

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Cunning traders had devised new ways of sneaking muguka into Mombasa County after Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir banned it.
A video shared on X shows muguka which was seized
by law enforcers being transported in ‘mitungis’.
The banned substance was carefully stashed in
several ‘mitungis’ and transported in a vehicle.
However, President Ruto has said the ban imposed on muguka in
Kilifi and Mombasa counties is null and void.
The
President said muguka is a scheduled crop in accordance with the Crops Act 2013
and the Miraa Regulations 2023.
“With muguka having been recognised by national legislation,
any other laws or orders that contradict national legislation is null and
void,” Ruto said in a dispatch from State House.
Having
been passed by parliament, Ruto said the regulations obligate the government to
allocate funds for its farming, licensing, promotion, regulation, transportation,
aggregation, selling, marketing, and export of the crop.
The
president made the remarks after meeting leaders from Embu County led by
Governor Cecily Mbarire, MPs, and all MCAs.
See
how the muguka was being transported to Mombasa before President Ruto declared
the ban null and void.
See how Muguka is now entering in Mombasa.— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) May 28, 2024
Nobody can stop Muguka! pic.twitter.com/F0Be56kaur
