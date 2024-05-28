A Kamba woman poses as RAILA’s personal doctor and defrauds a Nigerian national Ksh 25 Million in fake KEMSA tender scheme.







Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - A woman who posed as the personal doctor of opposition leader Raila Odinga has been charged with a Ksh 25 million fake KEMSA tender scheme.

The suspect, Faith Mwikali Ndiwa, appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi on Monday, May 27, 2024, where she denied eight charges of forgery and obtaining money under false pretenses.



The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) informed the court that Mwikali, using her companies Ashley Dylan Limited and Faizel Limited, deceived Nigerian national Jude Olabayo Veracruz into investing Ksh25 million in a purported tender to supply Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) to KEMSA.



Mwikali allegedly forged a framework contract and an amendment to the agreement to support her claims.



Between June and December 2022, she is accused of fraudulently obtaining the money from Veracruz in Nairobi County.



The prosecution opposed her release on bond, requesting time for the police to file an affidavit detailing reasons for denying bail.



Mwikali's defense argued for her release, citing her constitutional right and claiming she was not a flight risk.



Magistrate Shitubi ruled in favor of the prosecution, detaining Mwikali in Lang'ata Prison until Tuesday, May 28, 2024, for a bail hearing.









