RAILA was right, RUTO doesn’t know what to do anymore as late-night talks between government and doctors collapse again – Look!

Sunday May 5, 2024 – President William Ruto doesn’t know what to do
with the striking doctors anymore.
This is after his efforts to
resolve the protracted doctors' strike hit another snag.
The late-night talks between
government officials and the doctors’ union collapsed again, prolonging a
healthcare crisis that has gripped the nation for over seven weeks now.
The negotiations, aimed at
ending the strike, which entered its 53rd day on Saturday, faltered despite the
emergence of a proposed return-to-work formula.
The breakdown threatens to
extend the strike, potentially mirroring the severity of the 2017 healthcare standoff
that endured for a daunting 100 days.
The proposed formula, which had
seen significant progress with the resolution of 17 out of 19 contentious
issues, faced a deadlock as both parties failed to find common ground on the
remaining two points.
Led by Head of Public Service
Felix Koskei, the government delegation, comprising key officials including
Cabinet Secretaries Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Florence Bore of Labour, Council
of Governors Whip Stephen Sang (Nandi), and the Council's Health Committee Chairperson
Muthomi Njuki, as well as Wailes Ahmed Abdullahi, convened with the Kenya
Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KMPDU) in a bid to clinch an
agreement. However, efforts proved futile as the doctors' union remained
unyielding.
While the government
delegation did not disclose the specifics of the unresolved issues, it was
revealed that the doctors had introduced new demands, stalling the progress of
negotiations that appeared to be nearing completion.
Frustrated by the impasse,
Koskei issued a stern warning, stating, "If the doctors will not have
signed the return-to-work formula by Monday, we want to ask the court to put
necessary measures to ensure Kenyans get services."
However, speaking to Kenyans
over the phone, KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Bhimji Atellah reaffirmed the
union's commitment to their cause, stating that the strike would continue until
the government met their demands satisfactorily.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
