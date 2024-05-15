RUTO recalls police officers from leave as he readies to deploy them to Haiti in less than 2 weeks – Look!

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Hundreds of Kenyan police officers scheduled to
fly to Haiti for the peacekeeping mission were recalled from leave this week
in preparation for the trip.
According to reports, the
officers, who underwent intense training before proceeding on leave, are
expected to fly out of the country before the end of May.
It is estimated that the first
batch of deployment will consist of 500 police officers, 400 security personnel, and 100 members of staff such as medics, with the next batch expected to join
them at a later date.
The officers were selected from
hundreds of police officers who made applications to be deployed to Haiti
during the October 2023 recruitment drive.
The report further indicated
that the officers had undergone intense training from security entities drawn
from Kenya as well as the United States of America.
The officers were reportedly
trained on Haiti gangs, the Caribbean country's history as well as human
rights. They also took French lessons.
Earlier Haiti gang leader Jimmy
Chérizier alias Barbecue boasted to the press that his gang was ready to
defeat the police officers if they travel to the country.
He argued that the Kenyan police
officers would encounter fierce resistance during a radio interview with
United States-based National Public Radio (NPR).
"If the Haitian
revolutionary Jean-Jacques Dessalines worried about his life, Haiti wouldn't be
free today," he stated.
The United States, which is
financing the peace mission, sent foot soldiers to the ground who have begun
setting up a camp to host the Kenyan police force.
Kenya will produce a team
of 1,000 police officers to lead a mission of 2,500 soldiers drawn from
six other countries.
