I travelled like a real hustler! RUTO mocks Kenyans as he reveals his Sh200 million luxurious private jet was the cheapest amid uproar





Monday, May 27, 2024 - President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that hiring a private jet during his trip to the United States was not a waste of money.

In a statement, Ruto remarked that the jet was the cheapest option compared to airlines operating between Kenya and the United States.

"Fellow Kenyans, I have noted concerns on my mode of transport to the United States," he acknowledged Kenyans who had questioned the expense.

"As a responsible steward of public resources and in keeping with my determination for us to live within our means and that I should lead from the front in so doing, the cost was less than travelling on the national airline."

Ruto's statement was made a day after he made similar remarks during an interview with VOA Africa, during which he stressed that his mode of transport was informed by austerity measures.

Ruto remarked that it was preposterous for people to keep repeating claims that the jet was leased for five days at a cost of Ksh200 million.

"I think the expenditure on my trip is completely exaggerated. They actually border on ridiculous. I am very careful about the resources that I spend," he stated.

President William Ruto, while denying the Ksh200 million claim, did not indicate how much taxpayers cash was used to fund the trip.

State House initially explained that Ruto and his delegation could not have used the presidential jet as it would have necessitated five stopovers for refueling.

