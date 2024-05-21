RUTO hires a private jet to take him to America and back at Ksh 200 million – KIBAKI and UHURU were not this extravagant.





Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - President William Ruto surprised Kenyans after he hired a private jet to fly him to America.

The A6 RJU BBJ (Boeing Business) jet will cost Kenyan taxpayers Ksh 200 million for the trip from Nairobi to Atlanta Georgia and back.

The private jet Ruto is using is owned and operated by the RoyalJet Group, who described the plane as one of the newest in their fleet, having been added fresh from the factory in 2017.

Ruto using a luxurious jet as millions of his countrymen are suffering due to the high cost of living due to the high taxes that have been introduced by his administration has left tongues wagging.

The President has shown his greed in spending taxpayer's money since former Presidents like the late Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta never used such an amount to travel to America.

When Uhuru was traveling to the United States, he used the official Presidential jet which is a Fokker 70 model to Dubai and then connected the flight using normal airlines like Emirates or Lufthansa.

