RUTO hires a private jet to take him to America and back at Ksh 200 million – KIBAKI and UHURU were not this extravagant.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - President William Ruto surprised Kenyans after he hired a private jet to fly him to America.
The A6 RJU BBJ (Boeing Business) jet
will cost Kenyan taxpayers Ksh 200 million for the trip from Nairobi to Atlanta
Georgia and back.
The private jet Ruto is using is
owned and operated by the RoyalJet Group, who described the plane as one of the
newest in their fleet, having been added fresh from the factory in 2017.
Ruto using a luxurious jet as
millions of his countrymen are suffering due to the high cost of living due to
the high taxes that have been introduced by his administration has left tongues
wagging.
The President has shown his greed in spending taxpayer's money since former Presidents like the late
Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta never used such an amount to travel to America.
When Uhuru was traveling to the United
States, he used the official Presidential jet which is a Fokker 70 model to
Dubai and then connected the flight using normal airlines like Emirates or Lufthansa.
