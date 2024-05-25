RUTO in panic as GACHAGUA begins a 3-day high-stake tour of Rift Valley as their fallout deepens – Look!





Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has embarked on a three-day tour of the Rift Valley, aimed at solidifying support and engaging with the region’s populace, which promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing political landscape.

This comes amid fallout rumours with President William Ruto over his one-man, one-shilling campaign that has seen the president alienate him from his government.

Gachagua kicked off the tour yesterday with a public address at Silverline in Eldoret.

His itinerary includes a significant empowerment program at Seiyo Secondary School in Kipchamo ward, Kesses, on Saturday.

With a lineup of prominent leaders and cabinet secretaries expected to attend, discussions revolving around succession politics and revenue-sharing formulas are poised to take center stage.

Gachagua’s advocacy for the one-man, one-shilling principle remains a focal point of his agenda.

“The push for this formula is not just about our region’s high population but it is because it is the right thing to do.

"We are committed to ensuring fairness in the sharing of national revenue,” Gachagua declared while advocating for the one-man, one-shilling principle.

As the tour progresses, all eyes are on Gachagua as he navigates through a landscape rife with opposition and support for his stance.

The visit coincides with President Ruto’s return from a successful state visit to the U.S., adding an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST