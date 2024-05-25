RUTO in panic as GACHAGUA begins a 3-day high-stake tour of Rift Valley as their fallout deepens – Look!

Saturday, May 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has embarked on a three-day tour of the Rift Valley, aimed at solidifying support and engaging with the region’s populace, which promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing political landscape.
This comes amid fallout rumours
with President William Ruto over his one-man, one-shilling campaign that has
seen the president alienate him from his government.
Gachagua kicked off the tour
yesterday with a public address at Silverline in Eldoret.
His itinerary includes a
significant empowerment program at Seiyo Secondary School in Kipchamo ward,
Kesses, on Saturday.
With a lineup of prominent
leaders and cabinet secretaries expected to attend, discussions revolving
around succession politics and revenue-sharing formulas are poised to take
center stage.
Gachagua’s advocacy for the
one-man, one-shilling principle remains a focal point of his agenda.
“The push for this formula is not just about our region’s high population but it is because it is the right thing to do.
"We are committed to ensuring fairness in the sharing of national
revenue,” Gachagua declared while advocating for the one-man, one-shilling
principle.
As the tour progresses, all eyes
are on Gachagua as he navigates through a landscape rife with opposition and
support for his stance.
The visit coincides with
President Ruto’s return from a successful state visit to the U.S., adding an
extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding political drama.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments