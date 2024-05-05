RUTO upsets Kalenjins as he drops the idea of dualling Eldoret Town – Look! Even MURKOMEN didn’t see this coming





Monday, May 6, 2024 - As part of its austerity measures, President William Ruto's government has identified projects under the Ministry of Roads that will not receive funding in the next financial year.

Nine projects that had received funding to the tune of millions in the 2023/24 financial year were dropped.

This is according to the estimates of the development expenditure for the year ending June 30, 2025, released by the National Treasury.

It should be noted that the projects are at different stages of completion and some are expected to utilize this year’s funding while others will receive extra budget from 2025/25 financial year and onwards.

After a Ksh17 million funding, no more cash has been allocated for the dualling of Eldoret Town.

The Eldoret Town Bypass project also received no funding after a Ksh21 million in the current financial year.

In the Lower Eastern region, the government has halted funding for Kitui Turn Off- Mwingi- Garissa Road and Kangundo Road - Greater Eastern Bypass Link Road - Phase 1.

Dualling of the Muthaiga - Kiambua (C32) has also been momentarily halted after being allocated Ksh5 million in the 2024/25 financial year.

The two projects cost the taxpayer Ksh10 million and Ksh20 million in the current financial year respectively.

Ruto’s administration has also signalled the end to the funding of access roads to Ruai Police Station and Kasoiyo Saos Society (D350).

Kasoiyo Saos Society (D350) had been allocated Ksh98 million in the 2023/24 financial year.

Other projects which will have to depend on the current budget for completion include North Horr -Jn Darathe Ap Camp (RD A4), and Kericho Northern Bypass.

