RUTO upsets Kalenjins as he drops the idea of dualling Eldoret Town – Look! Even MURKOMEN didn’t see this coming

Monday, May 6, 2024 - As part of its austerity measures, President William Ruto's government has identified projects under the Ministry of Roads that will not receive funding in the next financial year.
Nine projects that had received
funding to the tune of millions in the 2023/24 financial year were dropped.
This is according to the
estimates of the development expenditure for the year ending June 30, 2025,
released by the National Treasury.
It should be noted that the
projects are at different stages of completion and some are expected to utilize
this year’s funding while others will receive extra budget from 2025/25
financial year and onwards.
After a Ksh17 million funding, no more cash has been allocated for the dualling of Eldoret Town.
The Eldoret Town Bypass project
also received no funding after a Ksh21 million in the current
financial year.
In the Lower Eastern region, the
government has halted funding for Kitui Turn Off- Mwingi- Garissa Road
and Kangundo Road - Greater Eastern Bypass Link Road - Phase 1.
Dualling of the Muthaiga -
Kiambua (C32) has also been momentarily halted after being allocated Ksh5
million in the 2024/25 financial year.
The two projects cost the
taxpayer Ksh10 million and Ksh20 million in the current financial year respectively.
Ruto’s administration has also
signalled the end to the funding of access roads to Ruai Police Station and
Kasoiyo Saos Society (D350).
Kasoiyo Saos Society (D350) had
been allocated Ksh98 million in the 2023/24 financial year.
Other projects which will have
to depend on the current budget for completion include North Horr -Jn Darathe
Ap Camp (RD A4), and Kericho Northern Bypass.
