RAILA goes bonkers on RUTO as he now wants to make him useless by scrapping his immense powers – Look!





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga may be feeling jealous of President William Ruto due to the immense powers that he wields.

This is after he vowed to neutralize him and make the president useless by scrapping some of his powers that he misuses.

Speaking at a rally in Suna East over the weekend, Raila dared to propose constitutional amendments to scrap some of the presidential powers that allow the head of state to make some of the executive appointments.

He alleged that some of the state officials under the executive arm of the government were misusing their roles.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, in particular, expressed his disapproval of the establishment of the positions of County Commissioners and Sub-County Commissioners.

Raila accused a commissioner based in Migori of orchestrating a wrangle against Migori County Governor Ochilo Ayacko during a past burial ceremony.

According to Raila, a county commissioner allegedly mobilized a team of police officers to attack the governor who was attending a burial within Migori.

The Azimio principle claimed there was no constitutional provision for the post of provincial administration with Odinga further alleging the position was replaced by the office of the governor by the new constitution.

"That is why the position of county commissioner should not be misused.

"We can go and change the constitution again and revoke some of the presidential powers that allow him to make certain state appointments," Raila dared.

“The new constitution that we implemented does not provide for the position of a provincial administration but the post of a governor is a constitutional office," the ODM party leader added.

Raila further accused the county commissioners of misusing their powers, claiming that through the misuse of their powers, the government officials were thus undermining devolution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST