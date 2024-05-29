Rongo University student who disappeared mysteriously after going to deposit money in Mpesa found murdered in Ruaka (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - The Rongo University fraternity is mourning the sudden demise of Benjamin Baraza, a Third-Year student who went missing on May 7, 2024, and his body found dumped in Ruaka.

In a letter signed by the Dean of Students, identified as B Asugo, the institution said that Baraza's body was found in Ruaka on May 23, 2024.

The deceased was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management in the School of Arts, Social Sciences, and Business.

Baraza left his house and told friends that he was going to deposit money in a nearby M-Pesa shop.

He had Ksh 15,000 in cash.

“He left the house, telling friends he was going to the M-Pesa to deposit cash. He had KSh 15000 with him,” a friend revealed.









His trousers and crocs were found outside his house but he remained missing.

All his lines were also off, prompting his family to report the matter to the police.

Detectives have launched investigations to unravel his mysterious death.

Baraza’s sister has taken to social media to mourn and revealed that he died a painful death.

The young man, a budding poet, was only 24 years old.

