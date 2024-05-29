PHOTOs of the house that SHEILA WEGESHA’s ex-husband constructed for her in line with the Luo culture as it emerges that Sh 6.5 million was raised for her burial.





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - The late Ohangla fanatic and businesswoman, Sheila Wegesha, is set to be buried on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at her ex-husband’s home in Kanyada, Homa Bay County.

Sheila’s ex-husband, Samwel Odoyo, will bury her in line with the Luo culture because he had paid dowry for her.

The Luo culture also stipulates that he must build a house for her.

“After she left me, I built a homestead for my second wife. I have to build another for Sheila where we are going to bury her because culture prohibits burial of a first wife in the homestead of the second,” Odoyo is quoted saying in an interview last week.

Photos of the house have since surfaced on social media, even as it emerges that a whooping Ksh 6.5 million was raised during Sheila’s burial fundraiser held at Egese Villa Club.

The fundraiser was attended by top Ohangla artists, businessmen, and hundreds of fans.









