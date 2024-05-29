The pretty lady who was abandoned with a one-week-old child by MARY LINCOLN’s ex-husband, NJOGU WA NJOROGE, flaunts their adorable daughter - She is now one month old (PHOTO).





Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Upcoming Kikuyu gospel singer, Cate Williams, has taken to social media and shared a photo of the adorable baby girl that she sired with popular vernacular radio presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge.

Cate fell in love with Njogu after he parted ways with Mary Lincoln and thought that he would take their relationship to another level.

Little did she know that she would be rendered a single mother.

Njogu abandoned her with a one-week-old child last month and cut communication.

The baby is now one month old.

She took to her Facebook account and penned down a sweet message to the baby.

“A gift from heaven above, a precious little angel to cherish and love.

"A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty.

"Life's greatest happiness is holding your little one in your arms.

"Let me love you a little more before you're not so little anymore.

"Happy 1 month to my little Girl,” she wrote.





















