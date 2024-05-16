ROBERT ALAI slams ESTHER PASSARIS as he accuses her of being ‘Chakula ya wakubwa’ and working with RUTO





Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai Onyango has criticized Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris for neglecting her duty to represent Nairobians who are currently grappling with floods and a high cost of living.

In a social media post on Thursday, Alai said Passaris, who was elected on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, has been working closely with powerful leaders inside the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and neglecting the electorate and the party that brought her to Parliament.

Passaris is among ODM legislators who have been working with President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.









