GACHAGUA’s aide reveals how State House officials led by DENNIS ITUMBI have been bullying the DP – Is RUTO aware?









Friday, May 24, 2024 - A close aide of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how State House officials, led by blogger Dennis Itumbi, have been frustrating the second-in-command.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Gachagua’s aide Gilbert Kiptalam, also known as GK Malema, said senior State House officials are behind the tribulations facing the DP.

Malema said Ruto must crack the whip on his staff and political allies' demeaning and bullying behaviour towards Gachagua.

“On multiple occasions, State House blogger Dennis Itumbi and his associates have disseminated negative information via WhatsApp groups and Facebook, aiming to undermine the Deputy President," Malema said.

Malema criticised state house bloggers, likening them to aspiring MCAs more focused on competition than on their duties of promoting the accomplishments of the two principals.

He further alleged that Itumbi had instructed all State House bloggers to avoid posting about Gachagua since the 2022 elections, despite the deputy president's bloggers promoting content for the president.

