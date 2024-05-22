RIGATHI GACHAGUA begs UHURU to join him in unifying the Mt. Kenya region.





Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ultimately recognized former President Uhuru Kenyatta's significance in the unity of Mt Kenya

Gachagua, known to be animus against Uhuru, surprisingly made surprise overtures to the latter on Tuesday when he attended a burial in Kirinyaga county.

As he extended his invitation to Uhuru, Gachagua noted the importance of all the leaders from the region coming together at this point, regardless of their political affiliations.

By virtue of Uhuru being a Mt Kenya native, Gachagua implied that the time was ripe for him to come on board to help in charting the region's political course.

"Uhuru Kenyatta is our son. I invite him to come and cooperate with us.

"Isn't that good? Is anyone having an issue with that?

"The elections are now over. Let's unite and love each other as one family because if we don't love each other, unite, and fail to agree, we shall meet bad things.

"Do you want us to unite? How many say they want us to become one thing?" Gachagua said as his supporters responded in the affirmative.

