GACHAGUA sees off RUTO at JKIA amid fallout reports between the two as HUSSEIN MOHAMED speaks





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was among senior government officials who saw off President William Ruto Sunday night for his state visit to the United States of America.

This came amidst speculations of a fallout between them.

Claims of a strained relationship between the two came to light after the second-in-command missed at least 11 official functions.

Reports claimed the second in command could also not be reached through his phone numbers during that period.

On Sunday, however, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed dismissed the reports on the fallout.

“To the best of my knowledge, there is no issue between the President and his Deputy,” Hussein said.

“The Deputy President’s office is an office with all capabilities and competencies. If you want to ask any question or find out anything about the Deputy President, you can get it there.”

