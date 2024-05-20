Resist the urge to fight RUTO too early – MUTAHI NGUNYI tells GACHAGUA amid fall out claims with the President.





Monday, May 20, 2024 - Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi now wants Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to resist any urge to pick a fight with President William Ruto.

According to Ngunyi, it is too early for the Deputy President to do that regardless of the reason.

"Dear Riggy G: Resist the urge to fight William Ruto too early. Not over Military choppers or the size of sandwiches at the State House. Resist," Mutahi stated on X.

The analyst went on to say that whoever is behind the alleged rift between the President and the DP is only after destroying him (Gachagua).

"Trust me. I am wrong sometimes, and right sometimes," Ngunyi added.

His remarks came amid reports of a rift between Ruto and Gachagua.

The reports have been fuelled by the alleged absence of Gachagua from key state functions.

Gachagua surfaced on Sunday in public at a church service in Nyeri after missing from the public for two weeks.

