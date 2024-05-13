Reformed slay queen, MARY LINCOLN, officially ordained as a pastor as her ex-husband, NJOGU WA NJOROGE, is accused of abandoning a one-week-old child (PHOTOs).





Monday, May 13, 2024 - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, was ordained as a pastor on Sunday, May 12, at Proposed Priesthood Fellowship Church by Bishop JJ in a church service attended by hundreds of faithful.

The mother of three sobbed uncontrollably as she was being anointed with oil.

At some point, she was overpowered by the Holy Spirit and fell as preachers prayed for her.

When she was given a chance to speak, she vowed to serve the Lord diligently.

"I will be true to my calling and anointing; I will respect, honour, value and defend the sole doctrine of the word of God.

"I will defend my church...I will honour and respect all my seniors," she said.

Mary Lincoln’s ordination comes amid reports that her ex-husband, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has abandoned a one-week-old child.

The veteran radio presenter whose appetite for women is well-known, reportedly sired the kid with a lady in her early twenties.

Below are photos of Mary Lincoln’s ordination ceremony.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.