Red alert! This is the exact areas and the time that the deadly Cyclone HIDAYA will hit Kenya later today – Watch out

Friday, May 3, 2024 - The Cabinet has warned Kenyans over the imminent arrival of Cyclone Hidaya which is set to make landfall in Tanzania and Kenya within the next 36 hours.
While the cyclone's trajectory suggests Tanzania will bear
the brunt of its force, there are concerns that some parts of Kenya,
particularly its southeastern region, may also experience its wrath.
According to satellite tracking provided by Zoom Earth,
Cyclone Hidaya is anticipated to reach land between Saturday and Sunday, with
wind speeds forecast to reach up to 167 km/h upon impact. Additionally, a storm
surge of 7.9 meters (2.3 feet) is predicted, posing a significant risk to
coastal communities.
The impending cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall,
towering waves, and fierce winds, potentially disrupting activities in the
Indian Ocean.
An analysis of the cyclone's trajectory indicates that
regions closest to the Kenya-Tanzania border, particularly the counties of
Kwale, Taita Taveta, and Kajiado, are most vulnerable.
Among the towns expected to be affected are Wundanyi,
Msambweni, and Shimoni, along with Lunga Lunga, Ukunda, Mwatate, and Duruma.
Additionally, Taveta, Mariakani, Livundani, Marongo, Vanga,
Maungu, and Rusanga are some of the locations likely to experience the
cyclone's effects.
The threat extends beyond human settlements to encompass
vital wildlife habitats, including Tsavo West National Park, Diani Beach,
Shimba Hills National Park, Lamu Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chyulu Hills National
Park.
While some areas, such as Mombasa and Voi, lie just outside
the predicted path of Cyclone Hidaya, they are not exempt from its impact.
Residents in these regions can anticipate heavy rains and strong winds as the
cyclone's influence extends beyond its immediate trajectory.
The warning of Cyclone Hidaya's approach comes amidst
ongoing heavy rainfall across much of the country.
Following Cabinet deliberations and meteorological warnings,
residents in flood-prone areas across five Coastal counties have been ordered
to evacuate within 24 hours.
This directive aims to safeguard lives and reduce the
potential for catastrophic damage.
Cyclone Hidaya, currently located approximately 1,209 km
north-northwest of Antananarivo, Madagascar, is projected to intensify before
making landfall in eastern Africa.
As it tracks west-northwestward, it poses a significant
threat to coastal communities in Tanzania and potentially parts of Kenya.
